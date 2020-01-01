NEWS Mariah Carey’s wish comes true as 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' finally tops chart Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey’s wish comes true as her iconic festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reaches Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart 26 years after its release, and breaks a new Official Chart record in the process, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



The track, which climbs one place this week, was unveiled as the UK’s Official Number 1 single this afternoon by Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart, completing a 26-year journey to the top spot. Upon its original release in 1994, All I Want For Christmas Is You peaked at Number 2, just missing out on the coveted Christmas Number 1 that year to East 17’s Stay Another Day.



An enduring staple of the festive season, All I Want For Christmas Is You today proves good things come to those who wait, as it reaches the summit in its 70th week in the Top 40, and sets a new chart record - no other song has spent more weeks in the Official Chart Top 40 before eventually reaching Number 1 in UK chart history.



The song notched up 10.8 million streams over the last seven days – the most streams in a week by any song in 2020 so far. Across its lifetime, the song has also racked up a cool 1.24 million pure sales, making it the UK’s 84th best-selling song in history, according to Official Charts Company data.



Since the advent of digital, Mariah’s Christmas classic has returned to the Official Singles Chart every December since 2007. Proving its ever-enduring popularity, the last three years have seen it match its original Number 2 peak position, but 2020 is the year that the British public have finally sent it all the way to the top following a tussle with fellow festive anthem Last Christmas by Wham!.



Celebrating the news, Carey tells OfficialCharts.com:



“Happy Christmas UK!! We finally made it!!! We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always! ♥️ Joy to the world 🌎😇🎄!!!!”



Host of BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart, Scott Mills comments:



“Truly one of the greatest songs never to be Number 1 has finally reached the top spot and on the 11th of December! Hopefully it can hold on until Christmas Day!”



Martin Talbot, chief executive, Official Charts Company adds:



“It’s been a long time in the making, but it is fantastically apt for 2020 to be the year in which the British public finally take Mariah’s timeless festive classic all the way to the top of the Official Chart. What a fabulous, feel-good way to round off a challenging year for so many of us.”



AIWFCIY led the annual resurgence of Christmas songs to the Official Singles Chart earlier than ever this year, re-entering the Top 100 on November 13 plus its earliest ever Top 40 reappearance on 20 November, as the British public wishes away a difficult year in favour of getting into the spirit earlier than usual.



Carey leads a thoroughly festive Top 40 this week, which includes a further 22 Christmas songs, six of which feature in the Top 10: Wham’s Last Christmas (2), The Pogues feat. Kirsty Maccoll’s Fairytale Of New York (4), Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (6), Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (7), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas (8), and Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (10).



Jess Glynne’s festive cover of This Christmas, released this year, zooms 25 places to Number 13.



Three Christmas songs reach new all-time peaks this week: Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (11), Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree (16), Michael Bublé’s Holly Jolly Christmas (30).



Finally, rising Australian rapper/singer The Kid Laroi lands his first UK Top 40 hit, Without You vaults 53 places to Number 23.