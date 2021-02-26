NEWS Madison Beer takes aim at a 'disrespectful boyfriend' on her latest single 'BOYS***' Newsdesk Share with :





Madison Beer takes aim at a "disrespectful boyfriend" on her latest single, 'BOYS***'.



The 22-year-old singer has dropped the latest track from her upcoming debut studio album, 'Life Support', and revealed that the song is about "knowing your worth" and when it's time to exit an unhealthy relationship.



The lyrics include: "One too many times I let you ruin my life/ ‘cause I thought you would change but I see it now."



Speaking of what inspired the track, she said: “’BOYS***’ is one of the last songs I recorded for my album, and it was just kind of a build up after this really long year.



“It’s simply about knowing your worth and when to leave a situation. With the play on “bull***” I figured it was the perfect time to use the age old saying about an immature or disrespectful boyfriend, ‘he’s not a man, he’s a boy,’ but it then flourished into more. This isn’t as simple as a childish man, it’s deeper than that.



"Anyone can behave in a “BOY***” manner and I think there’s something to be said about knowing when enough is enough and when you’re truly just feeding into nonsense, I think a lot of that is knowing your worth. This song is meant to uplift and inspire people, of all genders, to know when it’s time to stop putting up with boy***.”



'BOYS***' follows the release of 'Good in Goodbye', 'Selfish', 'Baby' and 'Stained Glass'.



The latter single saw Madison open up about the "scrutiny" she has faced in her life and call for everyone to "be more gentle and not judge so hard".



She previously shared: “I wrote 'Stained Glass' at a time where I was really struggling mentally.



“This song was my message, not only to the public, but to those around me, to be more gentle on people and not judge them so hard, because you never know what someone’s been through.



"People sometimes assume that I’m ok, when I’m not; people don’t really see the parts of me that are the ugly, sad or depressed, they only see the sides they want to see, or the sides I feel comfortable to show because of the scrutiny that I’ve been under in my life.



“The stones lyric in the chorus refer to the traditional metaphor for people’s words and the lyric saying ‘I just might break’ is where I have finally shown my vulnerability in its absolute form.”



'Life Support' is released on February 26, 2021.