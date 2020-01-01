BTS named Time magazine's Entertainer of the Year

K-pop superstars BTS have been crowned Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

The Dynamite hitmakers have been hailed for their chart domination across the world during a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the live entertainment industry.

"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," writes the publication's Raisa Bruner.

BTS follow in the footsteps of Lizzo, who took the title last year, and in an interview for the special issue, the bandmembers admit even they still can't believe how successful they've become.

"There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who's going to do this, if not us?'" Suga said, while RM added, "We're not sure if we've actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that (people) feel like, 'OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this.'"

And they are proud to have given fans something to be excited about during the global health crisis, after delivering two albums in 2020.

"I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people," J-Hope shared. "That intent harmonised with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today."

Meanwhile, Time magazine editors have honoured basketball icon LeBron James as Athlete of the Year.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were named Person of the Year, following in the footsteps of climate activist Greta Thunberg who was awarded the accolade in 2019.