Britney Spears teams up with Backstreet Boys for new song Matches

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

The Toxic hitmaker shared news of the collaboration on her Twitter page, as she promoted the tune and the reissue of her 2016 album Glory.

"Matches featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together !!!!" she wrote. "You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!!”

The new tune comes just two weeks after Britney dropped previously unreleased song Swimming In The Stars on her 39th birthday. Fans are hoping that the new music means things are turning around for the troubled singer, who has been fighting to have her dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator.

Last month, she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed from the position, despite her lawyers alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the Piece of Me hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.