Dua Lipa receives Billboard Women in Music honour from 'hero' Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa virtually received her Billboard Women in Music honour from one of her heroes, U.S. politician Bernie Sanders, on Thursday night.

The New Rules singer opened the gala with a stripped-down performance of Boys Will Be Boys before accepting the Women in Music Powerhouse Award, which is given annually to an act whose music dominates streaming, sales, and radio.

She used her speech to praise Bernie after he virtually handed her the trophy on Thursday night.

"What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual," Bernie said in his introduction. "The winner of tonight's Powerhouse Award understands that... She has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all.

"She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community and she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change."

He also revealed he and Dua spoke over Zoom a few weeks ago.

The singer called the politician a "personal hero" before accepting the accolade, and called out music industry executives for not putting more women in charge - pointing out that only 2.6 per cent of all producers of Billboard Hot 100 songs are women.

"We've still got so far to go for real equality," she said. "Let's keep celebrating the women, and keep encouraging all the young girls out there to be the powerhouses of the future."

Dua was recognised alongside Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Woman of the Year Cardi B at the Billboard prizegiving.