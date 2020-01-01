Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Tinder to become dating coach

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with bosses at dating app Tinder to become a love coach.

The Savage hitmaker is spearheading a new Put Yourself Out There Challenge, or the #PYOTChallenge, which encourages users to submit new profiles reflecting themselves more authentically. A hundred contestants will get the chance to win $10,000 (£7,500) each simply by posting a screengrab of their Tinder profile on their public Instagram account and tagging Tinder and using the hashtag.

"I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way," the Hot Girl Summer star said in a statement. "By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are."

"It’s been a challenging year, but we still see our members showing up with their next-level humor, creativity and honesty in their bios," added Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing North America at Tinder. "For those who are having a harder time putting themselves out there, we want to give them an extra boost of confidence and that’s why we’re bringing some of the most important voices in culture to help support them.

"I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, one of the hottest stars on the planet, to launch the #PYOTChallenge. Her career is a testament to where putting yourself out there can take you."

Submissions will be accepted until 31 December.