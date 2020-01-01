Cassie pregnant with baby number two

R&B star Cassie will ring in 2021 as a new mother-to-be.

The Me & U singer reveals she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting a sibling for their daughter Frankie, who turned one on Sunday.

Cassie, who previously dated rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, shared a trio of pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram on Thursday, and wrote: "Can't wait to meet you."

She also shared a sweet video of herself lying in bed with Alex and Frankie, as they used a sonogram machine to listen to the unborn baby's heartbeat.

"Coming soon," Cassie captioned the clip, which was also posted on Alex's social media page.

"Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter," he wrote beside the footage.

"So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife," he added.

Cassie and Fine began dating in late 2018, and she revealed she was pregnant in June 2019.

She and Fine became engaged that August and tied the knot in Malibu, California a month later.