NEWS Taylor Swift to release a new album on Thursday night Newsdesk Share with :





The 30-year-old singer will drop her ninth studio LP 'Evermore' at midnight only a few months after unveiling her surprise eighth record 'Folklore' in July to huge acclaim.



Writing on Twitter, she announced: "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight. It’s called evermore."



Taylor says the reason that 'Evermore' is a companion album to 'Folklore' is because her songwriting sessions this year produced so many tracks that were similar thematically.



She explained: "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.



"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."



Taylor co-wrote the songs with musicians Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon, whilst her boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn, contributed to some tracks under the pseudonym William Bowery.



The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' hitmaker paid tribute to her collaborators for the "imaginary" and "not imaginary tales" they were able to create with her on 'Evermore' and 'Folklore'.



She said: "I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.



"And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around..."