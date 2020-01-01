Jessica Simpson bringing docu-series based on memoir to Amazon Prime

Jessica Simpson is heading back to reality TV for a new series based on her bestselling memoir, Open Book.

The singer has struck a multi-media rights deal with bosses at Amazon and the first project she's working on is an unscripted docu-series.

The former star of MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica will also write two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories, according to Deadline.

The Open Book docu-series will launch on Amazon Prime Video and feature never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade, covering her divorce from Nick Lachey, remarriage to second husband Eric Johnson, and motherhood. Simpson will executive produce.

"I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen," Jessica says in a statement. "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favourite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me.

"From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book - to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger."

The new Amazon deal comes at an exciting time for Jessica, who has launched a limited-edition fragrance and three-piece beauty collection just in time for Christmas.

The singer and reality TV star-turned-fashion and beauty entrepreneur announced the launch of her latest venture, Fiend, on Monday via Instagram.