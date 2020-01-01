NEWS Ariana Grande delivering concert film treat for Christmas Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande is gifting her fans a new concert movie just in time for Christmas to mark one year since wrapping up her Sweetener World Tour.



The Rain On Me hitmaker will premiere Excuse Me, I Love You on Netflix on 21 December, where fans will get to relive the live shows, which featured the pop superstar performing hits like 7 Rings, No Tears Left to Cry, God is a Woman, and Side to Side.



Announcing the news on social media, Ariana wrote, "dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u... releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we've shared over the past few years (sic)."



Continuing to express her gratitude to her longtime supporters, she added, "i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years... jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i've known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now.



"although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am... i've learned, seen and felt so much. it's been such an honor to share so much of this life with u (sic)."

The 27-year-old embarked on her Sweetener trek, her fourth tour, in March 2019, which took in 101 dates across North America and Europe.