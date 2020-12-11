NEWS Billie Eilish will host a festive radio show this week Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker will return to Apple Music - which broadcast the six-part 'Me & Dad' series she recorded with her father, Patrick O'Connell, earlier this year - on Friday (11.12.20) for 'The Holiday Edition', she has announced on Twitter.



Alongside a photo of her as a toddler in a festive red outfit, Billie wrote: "Billie Eilish - “the holiday edition”

A radio show + playlist on @applemusic 1 Listen this Friday at 12pm PT (sic)"



Further details about the programme have yet to be released.



The news comes a few days after the 18-year-old singer picked out her favourite songs of 2020.



Her nine-track list included James Blake's 'Are You Even Real?', Drake's 'Time Flies', 'By Any Means' from Jorja Smith, and 'Chicken Tenders' by Dominic Fike.



She also chose tracks by Phoebe Bridgers, Cyn, Tekno and Bruno Major, but top of her list was 'AtThe Door' from The Strokes' sixth studio album 'The New Abnormal'.



And Billie admitted it was a tough choice as to which song to pick because she adores the whole record.

She said: "I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice.



“It’s been my favourite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”



The 'bad guy' hitmaker recently scrapped her entire 2021 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously rescheduled the dates from this year.



In a statement posted on her social media pages, the Grammy-winning star announced: "hi guys

"i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you.



“we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.



"keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)”