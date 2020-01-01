Patti Smith teams up with documentary maker for birthday livestream show

Patti Smith will play her first band gig since COVID shut down live music to celebrate her birthday.

The punk icon celebrates her birthday with a concert every year and wasn't about to let the pandemic ruin her plans for 2020.

"I just thought it would be nice to uphold that tradition in a certain way because it’s always a joyful moment," Smith told Rolling Stone.

Smith and her band will play live in the studio as filmmaker Steven Sebring, who made 2008 documentary Patti Smith: Dream of Life, films the get together for a streaming audience.

"Doing it with the band, we have half a century of camaraderie," Smith added.

"We're all people who care about each other. I'm not going into a stream thinking about the absence of the people; I would go into a stream thinking that we’re all with each other," she went on.

Smith declared: "It’s not like I’m like a rock star and they’re like fans," musing: "We’re all people looking to have a transcendent experience to feel good, hopeful and energized."

She conceded: "I know that’s somewhat of a challenge, but we’ll certainly do it the best we can."