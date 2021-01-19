NEWS Dolly Parton to tour stadiums as part of 'Dolly Fest 2021' to celebrate her 75th birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Dolly Parton is to tour stadiums next year as part of 'Dolly Fest' to celebrate her 75th birthday.



The country music legend - who reaches the milestone age on January 19, 2021 - is to play 15 stadiums across the globe, including in the UK, to celebrate her life and career.



United Talent Agency's Neil Warnock told Music Week magazine: "Expect 'Dolly Fest' to go global in 15 stadiums, which we have on hold right now.



"And it will be very Dolly."



The '9 to 5' hitmaker is one of the hardest working artists of all time, and next year she will be just as busy as ever, with the launch her Broadway show, more films on the way, another book, plus a new album in the works after she signed a deal with 12Tone.



And Dolly believes her success comes down to her being “a working girl” more than anything else.



She said: "I don't think of myself as a star. I'm really a working girl.



"This is really a way of life for me, and I just pray every day I will be guided in my life and in my career.



"I always joked and said, 'I have dreamed myself into a corner' - meaning that I have seen my dreams come true and now I have to be responsible for them.



"I feel blessed - what a wonderful problem to have. I just make sure I know what's coming next, brace myself for it and take care of business.”



This year, Dolly released the festive album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’, the Netflix movie ‘Christmas on the Square’, as well as her tome ‘Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics’.



And she recently vowed to never retire.



The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker would rather “wear out than rust out”, and loves what she does too much to quit.



She said: “I don’t know why I’d ever want to stop. Especially after you get older, you need things to do. I’d rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life. No, I won’t retire. I might pull back if my husband’s not well or if I’m physically not well. But I’d never do it for any other reason.”



On top of her music career, Dolly - who is married to Carl Dean - also runs a charity named Imagination Library, and also owns a theme park named Dollywood, which is the biggest ticketed tourist attraction in Tennessee.



But despite having so much on her plate, Dolly doesn’t feel exhausted by her workload, because “it’s a way of life” for her.



She added: “It’s really not [exhausting], it’s a way of life with me. Sometimes, like now, when you’re promoting so many different products I can get a little physically weary and a little irritated … but you just pull back and think, hey, you dreamt yourself into a corner. You wanted all this. These dreams have come true.”