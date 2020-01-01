Diplo seeking restraining order against revenge porn 'victim'

Dance DJ Diplo is seeking his own restraining order against a woman who accused him of distributing revenge porn.

In October, the female accuser, whose identity has not been made public, claimed Diplo had groomed her and documented their intimate moments without her consent.

An explicit photo of the accuser appeared on Twitter, and in November, she was granted a protective order banning the Major Lazer star from posting any images of the woman unless he's given written permission to do so. He was also ordered to delete any shots he had previously posted of her.

Diplo's lawyer maintained his client's innocence, insisting it was the alleged victim who had been "harassing" the superstar and his family, and now the 42-year-old has requested his own restraining order against her.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Diplo reveals he exchanged nude snaps and videos with the woman after meeting in 2018.

They had sex a number of times until the relationship ended earlier this year, and it was only then that the raunchy images and videos began emerging online.

Diplo argues she is the one who recorded the pair having sex, without his permission, and then released his nudes on her Instagram page, even sending videos of the former lovers in bed to his exes, including the mothers of his children.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, tells TMZ: "Unfortunately, in spite of repeated requests to stop, this individual has continued to stalk and harass my client and his family for more than a year.

"As a result, we have asked the Court to grant a restraining order against her and to continue this case so that this troubling situation can be resolved once and for all."