Chance the Rapper says his and Justin Bieber's hit 'Holy' is 'really special' to him

The 27-year-old hip-hop superstar's latest collaboration with the 'Yummy' hitmaker holds a special place in his heart as it's about the close pal’s shared faith and their relationships with their respective wives, Kirsten Corley and Hailey Bieber.



Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, Chance recalled how their latest track came about.



He said: "He [Justin] hit me up, and I was thinking he was calling me about our other song 'I'm the One' [by DJ Khaled featuring Quavo and Lil Wayne] 'cause it's getting close to being a diamond record at this point. So I thought he was calling me to update me on sales. He's calling me about another record. He's like, 'Yo, I got this brand new song. I don't care about the old records. I want to make another song.' I was like, 'All right, I'm down to make as many as you want.'"



The Chicago rapper admitted it's been great to see so many people "connecting" with the lyrics.



He added: "So we made another one, this 'Holy' record. It was really special to me because me and Justin are close. We're a year apart, we got married at the same age, kind of like gone through a lot of the stuff together. And the song was about our relationship with our wives, our relationship with our faith. And it's cool 'cause I think it seems to be connecting with a lot of people. So I think this is definitely one of the most special records that we've made."



Meanwhile, Chance is set to release the festive collection, 'Merry Christmas: Lil Mama Deluxe’, on Friday (11.12.20).



The album features his Christmas songs with Jeremih from the pair’s mixtapes.



He said: "Every year, me and Jeremih - he's one of my best friends, another Chicago artist - we would make these Christmas mixtapes and release them on the mixtape circuit. "And so now, they're finally out there for everybody on their Apple Musics and their Tidals and Amazons and all those spaces.”