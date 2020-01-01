NEWS Tom Parker releases first song since being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour Newsdesk Share with :





The Wanted star has joined forces with 'X Factor' star Ollie Marland and released a cover of Tamia's 1998 track 'So Into You' under the name Lost + Found.



The 'Glad You Came' hitmaker said: “This song came about when we first moved into our then-new studio. I came in early and played an instrumental we’d been working on the week before and started to sing the song over it.



“Ollie thought, ‘That’s incredible, what is that?’ Not realising that it was the absolute R&B classic, originally by Tamia.



"The song fitted perfectly over the chords and beats we’d already done and it just felt right.”



The single’s release comes after Tom announced his devastating diagnosis in October, and vowed to "fight this all the way" by raising awareness and researching the treatments available.



In joint statement with his wife Kelsey, they wrote: "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.



"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx. (sic)"



Soon after sharing the news, the 32-year-old star's wife gave birth to their second child, son Bodhi, a sibling for daughter Aurelia, 17 months.