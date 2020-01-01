NEWS Hailey Bieber goes public with skin battle Newsdesk Share with :





Hailey Bieber has become the latest celebrity to come clean about a skin condition.



Following big reveals from Kim Kardashian and LeAnn Rimes, Justin Bieber's model wife has shared she suffers from perioral dermatitis - a rash on the face or genitals.



Posting a makeup-free selfie on social media, Hailey opened up about how her latest break-out on her cheek has lasted three days.



"This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot," she wrote.



"I have something called perorial dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes," she explained.



Hailey went on: "Some things that i noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF (Sun Protection Factor creams)."



Last month, Rimes went public with her lifelong battle with psoriasis while posing nude for Glamour magazine.



The Blue singer told the publication there was no way she'd even consider baring all earlier in her career because she was always hiding dry skin outbreaks and scales, but disclosed she recently had a flare-up and she decided it was time to tell all about her skin condition, showing off the marks left by it on her back and legs in the photos featured in the magazine.



"I tried everything I could to treat it: steroid creams, major medications - I even tried being wrapped in coal tar... and when I was in public, I did everything I could to hide it," she said, adding: "For so much of my life, I felt like I had to hide."