NEWS Sick husband prevented Dolly Parton from joining Katy Perry at 2015 Super Bowl Newsdesk





Dolly Parton turned down the chance to join Katy Perry at the Super Bowl in 2015 because her husband was ill.



Perry recently confessed she had asked Dolly to join her onstage for the halftime show, but the Jolene singer declined the invitation.



Now, Dolly reveals she had to stay home and nurse her man, Carl Dean, back to health after a mystery illness.



"I would have done it because I love Katy Perry," the country queen told GQ. "At the time my husband was not doing good. He was kind of puny and I couldn’t leave him, so I couldn't do it."



Instead, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz joined Katy as her Super Bowl special guests at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. A dancer, dressed as a giant shark and standing on Katy's right side and house left, made the show memorable when they performed out of sync to their shark partner on the singer's left. Left shark quickly became an Internet meme.



Dolly and Carl have been married since 1966.