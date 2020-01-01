Cher: 'I can't believe my strange voice landed me an animated movie'

Superstar Cher doesn't even like hearing herself talk, so found it strange to lay down her voice for new animated flick, Bobbleheads: The Movie.

The Believe hitmaker plays a bobblehead version of herself in the family film, in which she shares words of wisdom to a group of misfits trying to save one of its friends, and she was intrigued to try her hand at voiceovers because her distinctive tone has never been requested for animated gigs before.

"I've been famous for a million years, and no one has ever asked me to do voiceovers," she tells People.com.

"I do have a strange voice, I think, for voiceovers, because it's monotonous. I mean, when you see my face, it's better when I'm talking. But it's a very strange... I don't even know. I hate hearing myself. So it's a strange voice."

Cher admits she had a moment of hesitation during the making of Bobbleheads: The Movie as she realised the project's target audience would likely have no idea who she was - but in the end, it didn't matter.

"It's like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," she says of her appearance in the 2018 movie musical. "I just kept thinking, 'What am I doing in this film? This is a film for young people. Little kids don't know who I am.'

"But I realised that it didn't make any difference. It didn't make any difference if kids knew who I was or not. My character was great, I was wearing my (If I Could) Turn Back Time outfit, and I was helping the little kids.

"For me, it was a story about being yourself. It helps kids without them really even knowing it. But kids need to know to be themselves. And everybody has something that maybe they're not happy with, or they're nervous about, or whatever. But I think this is something that sends a good message."

Bobbleheads: The Movie, inspired by the popular figurines of the same name, is available on demand now, and also features the vocal talents of Brenda Song and Luke Wilson.