Taylor Swift donates $26,000 to struggling mums

Taylor Swift's famous generosity has stretched to two struggling mothers.

The popstar has split $26,000 (£19,400) between Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski after learning they had fallen on hard times during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taylor made her donations on the two fans' GoFundMe pages, adding a personal note of encouragement.

"I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story," she posted to Nashville, Tennessee-based Nikki. "I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another."

In Shelbie's message she wrote: "No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season."

Both women have suffered medical and financial hardships this year and are in danger of being evicted if they can't cover bills.