Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues

Kelly Clarkson dealt with the break-up of her marriage by redecorating her house.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker split from her husband Brandon Blackstock over the summer and decided to repaint her home and office after filing for divorce in the hope it would make her feel "cleansed" and "happy".

"I got a new house, it's very white and clean for the same reasoning, and I also redid my office here," Clarkson said on her U.S. TV chat show.

"I looked at Kevin in our art department and I was like, 'Please help me make this make sense'," she went on, explaining: "I felt cleansed... I just wanted to feel happy. The colours make me feel very good."

Her comments came as Kelly confessed that "divorce is a really sh**ty thing".

She shared: "Having kids that run the gambit of four to 19 is a really tough thing. I've had conversations with one of our eldest about how difficult it is in the public eye when your parents are so... you know, one of them is so prominent and having to navigate that for them is hard on their hearts."

Kelly divulged that she took a cautious approach around her kids explaining the proceedings: "I'm just careful also while being real... Nothing's wrong with anybody; it's just... it happens, and that's why there's nothing to hide about it in that sense."

Kelly, who is mum to River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four, with her estranged husband, was recently given primary custody of their children.