Carrie Underwood: 'I'm a can do wife and mum'

Carrie Underwood credits her 'can do' attitude for her success, because she never feels she has taken on too much.

While many of her peers put off marriage and motherhood to focus on their careers, Carrie jumped into all three headfirst and insisted she loves her crazy life, proclaiming she has no problems balancing family and work.

"I can have it all," the 37-year-old singer told Apple Music's, Zane Lowe.

"I can do that. Why not? I feel like I'm naive in a lot of ways, and I jump into big situations all the time, but somehow they always pay off because it's like, 'I can do this. I can figure it out'," she shared.

"Getting married and starting a family, you see some women in the music industry talk about how they chose not to have a family because they're focused so much on their career. I took the opposite route," Carrie went on.

"I had my son, Jake, and three months later, we had our first show on the Cry Pretty Tour," she explained, adding: "By the end of it, I felt like I could do anything because I managed to juggle having a four-year-old, five-year-old on the road and a three-month-old baby and my husband (Mike Fisher)."

Recalling the hectic tour, Carried mused: "I would come offstage and I'd wipe my glitter off my face, and then I'd feed my baby and try to get him to sleep because we were going to do it all again tomorrow, but it was so worth it."

She then reflected: "I also love that my kids are hopefully going to remember some of these times and be like, 'Wow, my mom was Mom, but she was also that', which is such a cool, cool thought to have."