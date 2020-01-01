NEWS Iggy Pop and Jermaine Dupri set for major PETA honours at 40th anniversary bash Newsdesk Share with :





Iggy Pop, Jermaine Dupri and Lily Tomlin will be honoured with animal rights trophies at PETA's 40th anniversary celebration this weekend.



The virtual party, hosted by Alan Cumming, will feature appearances by Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney, Gillian Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston, James Cromwell, Belinda Carlisle, Casey Affleck, and Pamela Anderson, among others.



Dupri, Tomlin and Iggy will all receive humanitarian awards for their efforts to stop animal cruelty.



In September, Lust For Life star Iggy donated his song Free to PETA for a video that highlights the suffering of monkeys held captive and used in cruel laboratory experiments in a bid to end the torture the animals are subjected to.



“Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys’ eyes,” he said at the time. “No one should have to suffer like this. They deserve to be free.”



The 72-year-old is a longtime PETA collaborator, previously starring in a video set to Nick Cave’s song Breathless and speaking out on PETA’s behalf against the annual Canadian seal slaughter. He also penned a letter to the president of Yale University asking him to end cruel experiments on house sparrows and other birds.