Taylor Swift's Folklore tops Billboard's 2020 albums list

Taylor Swift's Folklore has topped Billboard's albums of the year countdown.

The surprise summer release has been voted Billboard staff's CD of 2020, beating Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia to the top spot.

"Pandemic or not, Folklore quickly proved that it transcended These Unprecedented Times and will be remembered as one of Swift’s seminal albums," writer Denise Warner explains. "The tranquil voices, the soft piano riffs and the pristine production come together to create just over an hour of cathartic and escapist listening."

The Weeknd's After Hours comes in third on the list, ahead of Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and Lady Gaga's Chromatica.

In other Swift news, the mega star will join Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton, and Cher to front Cyndi Lauper's 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert.

The Girls Just Want to Have Fun hitmaker isn't letting the Covid-19 crisis shut down her fundraiser and she's hosting the big event on her TikTok page on Friday from 8pm ET.

Adam Lambert, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Boy George, LL Cool J, and the cast of Lauper's Kinky Boots will also make appearances, as will Sharon Osbourne and Whoopi Goldberg.

"It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do," Lauper said in a statement.

"Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you."