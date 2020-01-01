Drake taking 'confident steps' after knee surgery

Rap superstar Drake has shown off his "confident steps" as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Laugh Now Cry Later hitmaker underwent the operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the end of October, but he's now starting to walk unaided again, and took to his Instagram Stories timeline late to show off his progress to fans.

Sharing a video clip of himself strolling along a hardwood floor, he wrote, "Some confident steps at five weeks."

Drake also tagged American football stars Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Saquon Barkley, who have all been recuperating from similar injuries in recent weeks.

"Hope all of you are healing up well," the 34-year-old added.

Drake previously injured his knee over a decade ago. He hurt himself in 2009, but pushed on with his America’s Most Wanted tour.

“I didn’t really get any approval from my doctor, but I made a personal decision 48 hours ago that I’d be letting a lot of people down if I didn’t show up and at least show them I’m there for them," he told MTV at the time.

He was soon forced to take some time out so he could undergo surgery.