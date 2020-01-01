Sinead O'Connor to release memoir in 2021

Sinead O'Connor is to release a memoir next summer.

The book, Rememberings, will chronicle the Irish singer's tough childhood in Dublin and her rise to success after stints in local bands.

In the tome, Sinead will also recount her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live, when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II in protest of the Catholic church's attempts to cover up child sexual abuse.

"This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years," O'Connor said in a statement.

The book news comes days after Sinead announced plans to postpone a planned 2021 tour to focus on her mental health and enter a trauma and addiction programme.

The singer rose to fame in the late '80s with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra and received global success in 1990 with her mega hit Nothing Compares 2 U, a song written by Prince. It topped charts all around the globe, and won Sinead a string of awards.