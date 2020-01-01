Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his 'daughter-in-law'

Shawn Mendes' father is so fond of the singer's girlfriend Camila Cabello that he's always referred to her as his "daughter-in-law".

The Wonder star has been dating Camila since they teamed up on chart-topping smash Senorita, with their relationship going from strength to strength during the worldwide Covid-19 lockdown.

And during an interview on The Zach Song Show, Shawn revealed his dad has always been a fan of Camila's - even before they were a couple.

"My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’” he shared.

Shawn said he discussed his relationship with his family often.

"Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it," he remarked.

Shawn opened up about the relationship in his Netflix documentary In Wonder and admitted every song he's ever written has been about Camila. The 22-year-old singer also touched upon whether the pair ever talk about getting engaged.

"(Camila has) been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person," he admitted.