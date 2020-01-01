Teyana Taylor clarifies 'retirement' reports as she takes swipe at record label

Teyana Taylor has clarified that she isn't retiring from music altogether but she wants to be done with her current record label.

The R&B star took to Instagram on Friday to tell her fans that she felt "super under appreciated as an artist", and added: "I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world (sic)!"

Now Teyana has explained what she meant with the remark, as she returned to Instagram for a Live session in which she told fans: "The majority of what that post was to warn my label who I've been signed to for almost 10 years. Everything that you guys see of me, everything that I put out, everything that I do is 100 per cent me. There's no gun to anybody's head to do anything that they don't want to do. So yes, I am going to feel under appreciated if I'm putting in 110 per cent and my label is giving me - they're reciprocating, what, 10 per cent of that."

She continued to claim that she has asked her label - G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam - to drop her on more than one occasion, as she added: "The crazy part about it is I asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions, straight to their face, up in the building, at the table. Like, 'Yo, just drop me, because at this point, I can't let this kill me.'"

Teyana's claims come after she was left stunned when her critically-acclaimed June release, The Album, failed to receive a single nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards.