Paul McCartney found Peter Jackson's new Beatles documentary film 'so reaffirming'

Paul McCartney is glad he has seen footage from Peter Jackson's new Beatles documentary because it reaffirmed his happy memories of his time in the band.

The My Love singer admitted he often worries that he might have been behind the band's break-up, but the new film, The Beatles: Get Back, hammers home that's not the case.

"It was so reaffirming for me... because it proves that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill...," he said in a new Sunday Times interview. "The proof is the footage. I bought into the dark side of the Beatles breaking up and thought, 'Oh God, I'm to blame'. I knew I wasn't, but it's easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so.

"But at the back of my mind there was always this idea that it wasn't like that, but I needed to see proof. There's a great photo (his late wife) Linda took, which is my favourite, of me and John working on a song, glowing with joy. This footage is the same. All four of us having a ball."

The Beatles: Get Back covers the making of the band's 1970 album Let It Be and features recut material originally captured in director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary of the album recording process.

The film was created with cooperation from McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison, respectively.

When the project was announced earlier this year, McCartney said in a statement, "I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."

It was originally supposed to be released in September but was postponed to 27 August 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.