NEWS Yungblud heading for first UK Number 1 album with 'Weird' Newsdesk





Yungblud is on track for his first UK Number 1 album this week.



The pop-rock artist’s second studio album Weird! leads this week’s Official Chart Update by just shy of 11,000 combined sales. Real name Dominic Harrison, the Doncaster artist’s previous highest chart position was Number 6 with his EP The Underrated Youth.



Fellow Yorkshiremen Arctic Monkeys are at Number 2 midweek with live album Live at the Royal Albert Hall, in line to be the quartet’s seventh Top 5 album. All six of the band’s studio albums have reached Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart. See where all of Arctic Monkeys’ hit songs and albums charted.



Michael Ball and Alfie Boe hold firm at Number 3 with Together at Christmas, ahead of the first solo album in 13 years from Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones; Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day puts an acoustic spin on some of the Welsh rockers’ biggest tracks and is set to deliver the frontman his first solo Official Chart appearance at Number 4. Rounding out the Top 5 at the halfway point is Wonder from Shawn Mendes at Number 5.



Michael Buble’s Christmas travels forward two places to 7, while another festive collection on the rise is Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman at Christmas, tinkling its way to a new peak of 12.



The deluxe edition of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s Number 1 album Manchester Calling is sending the album back into the Top 40 (22), a reissue of Japanese band Seatbelts’ soundtrack to the animated TV series Cowboy Bebop is heading for a Top 40 debut (26), and singer and actress Mica Paris could claim her first Top 40 album since 1993 with Gospel (27).



Tottenham rapper Abra Cadabra’s debut album Product of My Environment is new at Number 32, and Newcastle band The Wildhearts are at Number 38 with live album Thirty Year Itch.