Rita Ora apologises over second breach of Covid-19 rules

Rita Ora has been forced to apologise for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules again by failing to isolate after returning to England from Egypt.

The Hot Right Now singer - who issued a heartfelt apology last week after pictures leaked of her celebrating her 30th birthday with a bunch of friends during England's national lockdown - flew by private jet to Cairo on 21 November to perform at the W Hotel at an event where Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi was among the guests.

After returning the following day, she should have self-isolated for 14 days - as per the current Covid-19 rules in England - but by 28 November, she was hosting her birthday party at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London.

In a statement to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Rita said: "I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.

"Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn't follow Government advice and I apologise again, unreservedly.

"While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.

"My message to them is simple: please don't. The guilt and shame I've carried this week for my mistake aren't worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the Government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions."

Rita added she's hoping to "one day make it up to the public" and the "heroes of the NHS", and would be donating her fee from the Egypt gig to charity.