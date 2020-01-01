Mariah Carey thrilled with superfan's campaign to get Christmas hit to U.K. number one

Mariah Carey has made a British fan's Christmas by personally thanking him for launching a campaign to get her hit All I Want For Christmas is You to number one in the U.K.

The pop diva has never reached the summit of the U.K. charts with the evergreen 1994 festive tune, and last week, she was kept off the top by Ariana Grande.

Now, Jeffrey Ingold is urging fans in the U.K. to download the popular tune in an effort to get the song to number one at last.

He posted a video of himself appearing on TV network Channel 5, promoting his campaign - and Mariah took note.

"I can’t even put into words how exciting it is," he said in the video. "I know how much it will mean to Mariah. She cares so much about her music and she loves Christmas. That’s what makes me love Christmas and this song captures the spirit of Christmas for so many people... After 26 years, she’s finally getting the credit she deserves in the U.K.."

Mariah responded on Twitter on Sunday by tweeting: "Thank youuu Jeff! Now we can only hope to make it happen."

All I Want For Christmas is You is all set to replace Ariana's Positions at the top of the charts next week, but it has competition from another festive classic, Wham!'s Last Christmas.

Mariah became the first artist to score number ones in the past four decades in the U.S. when All I Want For Christmas is You became the first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 in January. The track spent three weeks at the top over Christmas, 2019.

Meanwhile, Mariah's festive favourite has also topped Billboard's first Holiday 100 of 2020 - All I Want for Christmas Is You has now spent 41 of the 46 total weeks on top since the holiday chart launched in 2011.