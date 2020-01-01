NEWS Liam and Noel Gallagher earned £5.4 million in Oasis royalties over the past 12 months Newsdesk Share with :





Liam and Noel Gallagher earned a whopping £5.4 million from royalties from Oasis' back catalogue over the past 12 months.



The 'Supersonic' group infamously met their demise at their final gig in Paris in 2009, following the estranged siblings' backstage bust-up.



And despite not having played a show together in 11 years or released a record since 2008's 'Dig Out Your Soul', they are still raking in the cash thanks to their companies Big Brother Recordings and Oasis Merchandising Ltd, the latter of which has £107,000 available in funds.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The figures are incredible given Noel and Liam haven’t had a record out together for over a decade. It’s a testament to Oasis’s superband status.



“In an age where people can stream their music for free or just watch it on YouTube, it shows people are still willing to buy their records. And that’s great for the boys’ already sizable bank accounts.



“They’ve got to be one of the most profitable duos that can’t stand to be in a room together.”



Big Brother Recordings acquired the rights to Oasis' back catalogue after their manager, Alan McGee, quit his iconic Creation Records to launch the new label Poptones in 1999.



To this day, Liam, 48, and Noel, 53, continue to be at loggerheads, and the band's ex-frontman recently claimed his older brother turned down £100 million for a reunion tour.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who went solo in 2017 - revealed the 'Wonderwall' band were close to reuniting for a run of gigs shortly after their split, but their ex-guitarist wasn't willing to get back together for the shows.



Appearing on ITV's 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Liam said: "When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you're going to go, 'Alright then yeah…' there was a lot of money knocking about.



"It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I'm thinking, 'I'm not a d***head, know what I mean? I'll have a bit of that.'



"He’s not into it is he? He's after a knighthood isn't he?"