Kate Moss passed out when she met Frank Sinatra

Kate Moss was so starstruck when she met Frank Sinatra she passed out.



The My Way singer met the supermodel at his 80th birthday party in 1995 and Kate admits her encounter with the late legend was so overwhelming, she suddenly felt all "light-headed".



"The most starstruck I've been is when I met Frank Sinatra - and then I fainted!" she told Vogue TV. "There was still a twinkle in his blue eyes."



Kate was just 21 and dating Johnny Depp when she met Frank. The model has recalled how the singing icon spotted her in the crowd and made sure they had a chance to talk.



"Yeah, major. I was sitting down having a cigarette and he spotted me and made a beeline to me. He got all of his security to close in...," she smiled. "So we were encircled and he's like, 'How are you doing, little lady?' and I said, 'Happy birthday, Frank', and he just lunged for me.



"He kissed me on the lips, then gave me a filterless cigarette. I came off all light-headed. He was fabulous."