Dolly Parton dreams of Beyonce taking Jolene to number one

Dolly Parton wants Beyonce to cover her hit Jolene.

Many artists have re-recorded the country queen's hits, making her a stash of cash over the years, and the 1974 tune is a favourite, but Dolly dreams of one more big hit with the track.

"Jolene has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written," she told The Big Issue.

"It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands," Dolly shared.

"The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody's ever had a really big hit record on it. I've always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyonce," she revealed.

Dolly also mentioned one of her proudest moments was the reaction to the late Whitney Houston’s 1992 take on her song I Will Always Love You.

"I had a number one with I Will Always Love You twice - once in the 70s, then I did it in the movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and had another number one in the 80s. And then Whitney did it and it was considered one of the greatest love songs of all time. Still to this day I take a lot of pride in that," she professed.