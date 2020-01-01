Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes offer up surprise Christmas duet

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have given fans an early Christmas gift by releasing a surprise holiday duet.

The pop stars released their version of The Christmas Song on Saturday, calling it "something special" for followers.

"This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," Cabello wrote on Instagram.

"This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong," she announced.

Adding that proceeds from downloads will "support those in need right now", the Havana singer revealed that she and Mendes are donating $100,000 (£74,400) to Feeding America.

"We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!" Cabello added.

She then encouraged followers to be generous, urging: "It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today."

The Christmas Song features on the holiday deluxe edition of Mendes' new album, Wonder.