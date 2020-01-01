Dionne Warwick demands answers from stunned Chance The Rapper

Dionne Warwick made Chance The Rapper's weekend by quizzing him about his stage name on Twitter.

The veteran singer shared her thoughts with fans on Saturday and confessed she was perplexed by Chance's moniker.

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this," Warwick tweeted, prompting a quick response from the hitmaker.

"Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" he replied.

"I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you," he added.

But Warwick demanded an answer, responding: "I am now Dionne the Singer. Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let's rap together. I'll message you."

She then tweeted that Chance's Holy collaboration with "Justin the Bieber" is "one of my favorite songs right now".

Dionne then turned her attention to The Weeknd, writing: "It's not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd... If you have 'The' in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today."

The Blinding Lights singer was just as thrilled as Chance, responding: "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."

Dionne also reached out to Taylor Swift via social media on Thursday, writing: "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high."

Swift saw the tweet over the weekend and responded: "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."