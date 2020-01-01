NEWS Bad Bunny feels 'great' after recovering from Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Bad Bunny has now recovered from the coronavirus, and feels "great".



The singer left fans baffled when he failed to appear onstage with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet Dakiti at the 2020 American Music Awards last month, but it was later revealed he was forced to cancel after contracting the disease.



"Unfortunately, the artist tested positive for Covid-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation," a statement from his reps confirmed.



And now the Latin star has provided an update and revealed he has since tested negative for Covid-19.



"I feel great, thank god. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect," he said, as he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.



Earlier this week, his team told People that the singer was "feeling okay (and) isn't showing major symptoms."



Despite his diagnosis, Bad Bunny still made an appearance at American Music Awards via video link from his Los Angeles home when he announced Becky G as the winner of the Favorite Female Artist - Latin.



And he also scooped Favourite Male Artist - Latin and Favourite Album - Latin for YHLQMDLG.



"To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you," he said as he accepted the award. "Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."