Boosie Badazz planning to sue Mark Zuckerberg in $20 million racial discrimination lawsuit

Boosie Badazz is planning to file a $20 million (£14.5 million) racial discrimination lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg.



The America's Most Wanted hitmaker told Vlad TV that he believes he was handed an Instagram ban in August because of his skin colour. He claims the ban led to him losing some of his business ventures - to the tune of $20 million.



Following the ban, reportedly due to repeatedly violating Instagram policies, Boosie made a plea to Mark "Zuckinberger" to reinstate his page.



And he told Vlad TV that he believes the mispronunciation of Zuckerberg's name has led the billionaire entrepreneur to hold a grudge against him.



"(Zuckerberg) made some of my business ventures go down, so I'm suing him now. I'm filing a lawsuit against him now," he said. "He stopped me off Instagram and he didn't put me back on Instagram. And that's affecting my business.



“I got over 200,000 people writing statements who have done way worser things than I put on my Instagram and they Instagram has been given to them – taken back and given to them over and over. This is my first time my Instagram ever been taken from me! So you can give other two million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did and I didn’t do nothing but post a girl with an emoji over her? This is discrimination! Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad because I said they name wrong and they trying to chastise me.”



He concluded: "And my Black people are starting to tell me, 'Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning? Why is he not giving you your page back? ... He might be trying to stop us from smiling' ... You're going too far."



Boosie hasn't actually filed the legal paperwork as yet, according to TMZ, but added in his Vlad TV interview that while he has since set up a new account on Instagram, he can't fully use it as he did before and it's "f**king up my income".