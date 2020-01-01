NEWS Mariah Carey's Christmas cracker tops ASCAP's 2020 seasonal songs list Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You has returned to the top of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)'s top seasonal songs countdown.



The 1994 hit remains the most-played festive tune on radio in America, according to an ASCAP analysis of streaming and terrestrial radio data.



The song, written by Carey and her fellow ASCAP songwriter Walter Afanasieff, tops the chart ahead of Meredith Wilson's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, while A Holly Jolly Christmas by Johnny Marks comes in third.



Bilingual classic Feliz Navidad returns to the top 25 yet again as Jose Felicianos song celebrates 50 years as a holiday favourite.



To mark the milestone, Jose has released a star-studded re-recording, titled Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, and Styx.



The full list of Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2020 is:



1. All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff (1994)

2. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Meredith Willson (1951)

3. A Holly Jolly Christmas by Johnny Marks (1962)

4. Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

5. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

6. Jingle Bell Rock by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)

7. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Johnny Marks (1958)

8. Last Christmas by George Michael (1984)

9. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

10. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944)

11. Winter Wonderland by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

12. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

13. White Christmas by Irving Berlin (1941)

14. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Johnny Marks (1949)

15. The Christmas Song by Mel Torme and Robert Wells (1946)

16. Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) by Oakley Haldeman and Gene Autry (1947)

17. Home for the Holidays by Robert Allen and Al Stillman (1954)

18. Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano (1970)

19. Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season by Kay Tompson and Irving Berlin (1942)

20. Santa Baby by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953)

21. Frosty the Snowman by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

22. Jingle Bells by James Lord Pierpont; Frank Sinatra version arranged by Gordon Jenkins (ASCAP, 1958)

23. Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)

24. You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch by Dr. Seuss and Albert Hague (1966)

25. Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande and Savan Kotecha (2013)