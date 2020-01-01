NEWS Ciara and Russell Wilson launching fashion house Newsdesk Share with :





Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced the launch of their own fashion house.



The husband and wife duo teamed up with industry veteran Christine Day to create The House of LR&C, and the first brand to be released from their very own maison is a sustainable streetwear collection titled Human Nation.



Ciara and Russell were keen to commit to using eco-friendly materials for their debut clothing collaboration, and also wanted to ensure Human Nation was an inclusive brand.



“We have that range. Whether you want to be a tomboy or soften things up, there are pieces within the collection that allow you to do that,” the Goodies hitmaker told Vogue, noting that the collection is gender neutral.



“Inclusivity was at the forefront of our design process; we wanted to speak to as many people as possible. I love borrowing Russ’ clothes," Ciara continued, adding that they wanted to focus on comfort with the collection, as most people were staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.



“We wanted to prioritise comfort right now as we’re all in our houses during this Covid era. The cool thing is you can wear Human Nation while you’re at home and then take it into the streets during your daily walk – having that flexibility was important to us.”



The House of LR&C also incorporates Russell's men's clothing line Good Man Brand, which he launched back in 2016, and the couple's fashion house will eventually include more labels.



And three per cent of net revenue from every purchase will go straight to Ciara and Russell's non-profit Why Not You Foundation, which supports children's health and education.



"We have a tremendous opportunity to impact with The House of LR&C, and that keeps me motivated," Ciara added.



Human Nation is available to buy online from thehouseoflrc.com.