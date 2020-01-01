NEWS Mel B: 'Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes' Newsdesk Share with :





Mel B is championing body positivity as she announced she's the new host of The Fashion Hero.



The Spice Girl took to Instagram to reveal she will front the second season of the model-search competition, taking over the reins from Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan.



In a video shared with her followers, Mel said The Fashion Hero was "done with the unrealistic beauty standards in the fashion and beauty industry", and that she couldn't wait to get started as the new host of the show.



"Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, ages, genders and ethnicities, and they want to promote real people embracing their true beauty," the 45-year-old said. "I couldn't be more supportive of their mission."



The first season of The Fashion Hero show aired in 2017 on Amazon Prime Video, and contestants from around the world took part in unique challenges designed to test their self-belief and strength of character.



For the upcoming new season, the former America's Got Talent judge will be joined by representatives from four international brands who will become mentors to the contestants.



"Finally a show has come along that stands for everything I believe in," Mel said in a statement to Variety, noting that hosting the show was a dream come true, especially after suffering from low confidence in the early days of her career with the Spice Girls.



"When I joined the Spice Girls there weren't many singers in British girl bands who looked like me. I was different. I have never fitted into any conventional mould and I wouldn’t ever want to. The whole world needs to learn that there is not one thing that makes someone beautiful, there are hundreds of things that makes someone special, beautiful and extraordinary and very few of them are skin deep.”



The second season of The Fashion Hero will begin filming in South Africa’s Sun City Resort in the spring.