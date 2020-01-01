NEWS Jennifer Lopez: 'I've never had Botox' Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez has never had Botox as she prefers a natural approach to taking care of her skin.



The 51-year-old recently announced the launch of her debut skincare line JLo Beauty, and Lopez confessed that despite her age-defying appearance, she's never turned to the injections.



“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she said during a Zoom conference call to discuss her beauty brand, according to Page Six Style. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help."



However, the Hustlers star didn't rule out ever having Botox to fight any wrinkles in the future.



"I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet," she admitted.



Lopez also recalled an incident in her 20s, when she was encouraged by her ex-boyfriend and his doctor to have the injections.



“She said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass,'” she laughed. "And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now.



"My face would be a totally different face today.”



The mother-of-two credits her enviable complexion to olive oil and sunscreen, and implored her fans to use SPF daily.



“One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day,” she urged. “That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturisers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day."