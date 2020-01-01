NEWS Stella McCartney, Prada and Burberry among winners at The Fashion Awards 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Stella McCartney, Prada, and Burberry were among the winners at The Fashion Awards 2020 on Thursday night.



The ceremony to celebrate the international fashion community was held virtually this year and hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Millie Bobby Brown, Rosalía, and Maisie Williams via Zoom.



There was a different format for 2020, with traditional accolades such as Model of the Year and British Designer of the Year removed from the list. Instead, the ceremony considered the extraordinary year the industry has faced, with winners chosen in four categories: Creativity, Community, Environment, and People.



"What the past couple of months have shown us is that the fashion industry is in need of a reset," British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush said, reports Vogue.com. "This is why this year, under unique circumstances, we felt that it was important to recognize the people and businesses who have played a role in some of the most important and challenging issues of our generation, and champion those who raised the bar in areas such as diversity, sustainability, and community."



Winners were recognised for responding positively to the global pandemic, standing up against prejudice, fighting for change or adapting their business models following the Covid-19 global pandemic.



Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada were named in the Creativity category for their reimagining of a fashion show for the future, as demonstrated in their September show, with Grace Wales Bonner, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones, and Riccardo Tisci and Burberry also making the list.



Burberry was celebrated for using its supply chains to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the NHS and repurposing its coat factory in Castleford, U.K., to make non-surgical gowns and masks.



McCartney was recognised for seamlessly integrating sustainable practices into her luxury line, and was joined in the Environment category by Anya Hindmarch, Christopher Raeburn, Gabriela Hearst, and well as François-Henri Pinault for leading the G7 Fashion Pact.



In the Community category, Chanel featured alongside Asai, Emergency Designer Network, Kenneth Ize, and Michael Halpern.



The People category honoured Aurora James, Edward Enninful, Lindsay People Wagner and Sandrine Charles for the Black in Fashion Council, Ahluwalia, and Samuel Ross.



The trophies were given a sustainable makeover this year and created entirely from ocean plastic.