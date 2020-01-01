NEWS Yungblud: Fans help to redefine 'every emotion and feeling' I've ever experienced Newsdesk Share with :





The 23-year-old star feels a very strong connection to his fans and he's admitted that their influence has helped to change his outlook.



He shared: "My fanbase have redefined every emotion and feeling I’ve ever felt.



"To belong somewhere is to figure out that you have lungs and now how to breathe. I’ve met every kind of kid from every continent and every shape, size, colour, sexuality, point of view and they’ve impacted me so heavily - I belong to a community that allows people to be who they are."



The singer released his debut album, '21st Century Liability', back in 2018, but he feels he's evolved over the last couple of years.



He told NME: "I don’t have to hide behind an insecure anger like there was on my first album, '21st Century Liability'.



"I’m a lot more reasonable than I used to be instead of barking straight back, which is what I used to do because I’d been hit by pain and aggression and backlash my whole life."



Meanwhile, Yungblud recently hailed his ex-girlfriend Halsey, describing her as a "genius".



He also insisted that their romance - which ended in 2019 - was the real deal and not simply "ammunition" to boost their careers.



He said: "I have such respect for her as an artist.



“I think she’s a genius. She taught me a lot and I like to think I taught her a lot as well. It’s very easy to use a Hollywood relationship as ammunition to get you more press or keep you relevant but our love wasn’t that, it was deeper. It was the real thing."