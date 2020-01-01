Cardi B too 'scared' to ask male rappers to collaborate

Cardi B is so shy that she often feels too scared to ask male rappers to collaborate with her.

The Bodak Yellow star has a fair few collabs under her belt, including the chart-topping WAP with Megan Thee Stallion and tunes with Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, and 21 Savage, but she told Billboard that when it comes to teaming up with her peers, she struggles with the initial stages of contact.

"The thing is, I’m shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you," she said. "That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I’ll be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny."

Cardi, who hit headlines with the raunchy lyrics of WAP, also said that her shyness can also be an issue when it comes to her laying down romantic songs.

"When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life in the music I get really shy,” she said. “When I perform songs like Be Careful or Ring I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling... like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing'."