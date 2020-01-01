Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging hate messages to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has branded an online troll a "sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Sorry hitmaker blasted the social media user who was trying to convince fans of his previous romance with Selena Gomez to "go after" his wife with cruel messages and comments.

Responding in a lengthy post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth.

"I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. (sic)"

Justin continued to urge his fans to take the high road and refused to let the social media user "steal (his) joy".

"After watching that i could easily let it steal my joy, but then i think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small," he wrote.

"The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people!

"A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Hailey, 24, has also responded to the situation and insisted while she would normally "stay quiet", she felt the need to address a situation "that is shockingly unhealthy and sad".

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behaviour," she added.

"I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!! Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!”