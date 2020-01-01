NEWS Noah Cyrus issues heartfelt apology for using racist term while defending Harry Styles Newsdesk Share with :





Noah Cyrus has issued a heartfelt apology after using racist terminology while defending Harry Styles' Vogue photoshoot.



The Lonely star was hitting back at Candace Owens' criticism of the Watermelon Sugar singer's recent Vogue shoot, in which he posed wearing a dress, when the conservative political commentator called for the return of "manly men".



Sharing a snap of Harry from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, Noah wrote: "He wears this dress better than any of u n**py a*s heauxz (sic)."



However, fans were quick to point out that Noah had used racially insensitive language in her post, with the term historically used to demean Black women and their hair.



Owens even weighed in herself, tweeting: "Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'n**py a*s h*e' is not racist? I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!"



Following the backlash, Noah returned to social media to apologise, writing on Instagram: "I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry.



"I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry."