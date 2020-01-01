Gigi Hadid returns to work after daughter's birth

Gigi Hadid has returned to work two months after giving birth.

The model - who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September - has returned to the modelling world after her maternity leave, but she noted in her post that motherhood was already a full-time job.

Posting a video on her Instagram Stories, she wrote in the caption: "Would say back 2 work but being a mumma is a job like no otherrr (sic). BACK IN THE OFFICE."

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news.

The couple later shared the news they'd welcomed their first child, with the former One Direction star telling his Twitter followers his newborn daughter is "healthy and beautiful" and that he feels "proud" to call her his child.

He wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)"

According to reports, Gigi gave birth to her baby girl on her family's farm in rural Pennsylvania.