NEWS Demi Lovato appears on All Time Low's new cut of 'Monsters' with blackbear Newsdesk Share with :





The pop punk band have teamed up with their "long time friend" Demi on a new version of the track from their acclaimed LP, 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.



Frontman Alex Gaskarth said: “Demi’s been a friend for a long time and we’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world."



The collaboration had been teased by both the 'Tell Me You Love Me' hitmaker and Alex and co on social media, with Demi sharing a picture of her cartoon self as a teaser from the lyric video for the track, which dropped alongside the song.



While Alex revealed that he waited a decade to finally get Demi to collaborate with the 'Lost In Stereo' hitmakers.

He tweeted: “Let’s goooooo!! Celebrating this song by getting another REAL one to absolutely shred it with us feels v v nice. A collab ten years in the making. Big @ddlovato (sic)"



Meanwhile, Mark Hoppus recently revealed it's "a matter of timing" before his and Alex's side project, Simple Creatures, release new music.



The Blink-182 star and Alex launched the project last year, with the release of two EPs, 'Strange Love' and 'Everything Opposite'.



And whilst the pair are keen to put out a third collection, Mark admitted it was "difficult" for them to fit in the time to work on their tunes while All Time Low were busy with promo and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



However, the 'All The Small Things' hitmaker, who described Simple Creatures as a "labour of love", revealed they are just a few songs away from finishing their next EP.



Mark said in September: "Simple Creatures is like this ongoing inside joke that the world gets to take part in. The whole concept was everything opposite of what we would do in our bands and we wanted to do something that was different to Blink or All Time Low.



"We want to continue making music but it's very difficult for me and Alex to do it. All Time Low is launching an album and we're in a pandemic so we want to get back in the studio and make more rad stuff but it's a matter of timing.



"We have the beginnings of another EP of music. We just have to finish it up and write a new song or two. But we both love it.



"It's a labour of love and something that we do outside of our normal bands. I think there's no limits and no rules and we can do whatever we want. That's what I also love about Blink, but Blink is this giant machine that takes a long time to pivot and do things. This is something that we do for the love of music and being silly.”